3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion to $32.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.70 billion.3M also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS.

NYSE MMM traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $162.56. 3,162,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

