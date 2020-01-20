$4.03 EPS Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.21. W W Grainger reported earnings of $3.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $17.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.48. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

