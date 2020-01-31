$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.15 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORE. Raymond James dropped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Core-Mark by 185.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $1,738,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

