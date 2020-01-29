$4.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $4.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,522.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million.

SLGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $243.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com