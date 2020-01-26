$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $4.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Westrock also reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Westrock by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Westrock by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 799,557 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 1,390,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. Westrock has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com