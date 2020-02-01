$4.64 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $100.49.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

