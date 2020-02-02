$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will report $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com