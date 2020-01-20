$4.69 EPS Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post $4.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.67. IBM posted earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded IBM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IBM by 931.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in IBM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com