$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $4.77 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $19.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,242. Danaher has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

