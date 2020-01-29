$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com