$40.74 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $40.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.80 million and the lowest is $39.68 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $136.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.59 million to $137.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.38 million, with estimates ranging from $159.11 million to $167.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

ASC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 272,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

