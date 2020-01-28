$41.30 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $41.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.90 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $167.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.75 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

