$419.16 Million in Sales Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to post sales of $419.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.80 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $384.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE:EQM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.21%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

