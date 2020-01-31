$424.08 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $424.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.90 million and the lowest is $415.10 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $394.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

NYSE DECK traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. 2,447,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,311. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $65,966,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 112,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com