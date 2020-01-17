$428.88 Million in Sales Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report $428.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $394.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 288,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

