$43.60 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post sales of $43.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $45.30 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $62.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $202.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.15 million, with estimates ranging from $184.55 million to $196.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 129,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com