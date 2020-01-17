$44.45 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $44.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $45.11 million. Limoneira posted sales of $42.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $198.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

LMNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,336. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a P/E ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

