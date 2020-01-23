$453.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $453.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Lumentum posted sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,033. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381,575 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $15,017,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $11,614,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 188,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

