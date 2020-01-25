$457.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $457.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.74 million to $483.09 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $543.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

