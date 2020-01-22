$46.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report sales of $46.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.08 million to $47.27 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $179.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $180.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.05 million, with estimates ranging from $201.61 million to $204.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

