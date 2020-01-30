$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $489.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,884. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

