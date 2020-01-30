$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Written by × January 29, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $489.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,884. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*