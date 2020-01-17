48North Cannabis (CVE:NRTH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 858,255 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 348,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

In related news, insider Pierre Caland acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,341,145 shares in the company, valued at C$7,887,629.75.

