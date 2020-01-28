$49.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to announce $49.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.54 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $209.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.65 million to $210.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.46 million, with estimates ranging from $180.31 million to $215.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,084. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

