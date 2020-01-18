$492.63 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post $492.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.93 million and the lowest is $472.50 million. Teradata posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 127.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

