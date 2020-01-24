4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), approximately 9,012 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

About 4d Pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

