4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FinnCap raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,246 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,968.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

