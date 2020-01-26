$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.26 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $22.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.85.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.68. 2,733,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

