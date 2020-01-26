$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE MAN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 530,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $828,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $3,434,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com