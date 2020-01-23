$5.49 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.10. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $4.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $19.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Rentals by 876.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $155.27 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

