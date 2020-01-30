$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $5.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $21.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $21.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,537,349.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,574 shares of company stock worth $25,752,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 640,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

