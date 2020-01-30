$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.33 billion to $23.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,196,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $5,693,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 158,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,155. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.28.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

