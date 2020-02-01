$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to report $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $5.98 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $24.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

