$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $27.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $324.00. 5,536,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

