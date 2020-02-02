$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.91 million to $52.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $175.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.38 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $240.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 223,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

