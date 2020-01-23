$50.51 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $50.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the highest is $53.40 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $39.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $184.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.24 million, with estimates ranging from $202.25 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. The company had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.57. 191,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

