$507.73 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to post sales of $507.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.50 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $454.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

