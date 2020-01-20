$51.32 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $51.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $185.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

