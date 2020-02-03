51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives $75.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of 51job by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 27.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of 51job by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 231,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index