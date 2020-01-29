51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, 51job currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

51job stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.51.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 51job by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,282,000 after purchasing an additional 326,740 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $22,004,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of 51job by 39.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Coverage Ratio