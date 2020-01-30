$526.19 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $526.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.63 million and the lowest is $525.74 million. Primerica posted sales of $487.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE PRI opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $387,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

