$53.09 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $53.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.21 million and the lowest is $52.96 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $187.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PAR Technology by 111.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Investor AB purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 241,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,858. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of -0.12.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

