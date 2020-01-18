$530.05 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce $530.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.33 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $441.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,280. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

