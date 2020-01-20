$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce sales of $54.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $235.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.32 million to $236.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,690. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $199.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

