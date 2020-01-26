$550.44 Million in Sales Expected for Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will report sales of $550.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.68 million and the lowest is $499.20 million. Crossamerica Partners reported sales of $547.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,852. The company has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

