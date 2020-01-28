$550.63 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $550.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $559.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.75. 55,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.96. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

