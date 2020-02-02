$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $320,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

AKTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. 516,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

