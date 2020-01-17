$575.37 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $575.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.73 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,738. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

