$576.18 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce $576.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $578.35 million and the lowest is $574.00 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 550,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

