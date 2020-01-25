$58.18 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

January 24, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $58.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.82 million and the highest is $59.35 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $63.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $232.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.13 million to $235.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $228.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.05 million to $235.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.70. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

