58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

WUBA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.14. 28,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. 58.com has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,736 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

